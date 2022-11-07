Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,819 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $160.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

