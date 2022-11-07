Keybank National Association OH Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 235.6% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $207.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.26. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $306.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.