Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,796 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

