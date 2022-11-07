Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,420 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

