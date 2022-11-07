Keybank National Association OH Sells 937 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 408,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114,161 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

