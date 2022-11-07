KeyCorp Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $63.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.65.

FTNT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fortinet has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

