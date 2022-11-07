KeyCorp Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $59.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.76.

NYSE:NET opened at $41.09 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.62.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,093,989. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 94.7% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

