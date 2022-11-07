KeyCorp Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $22.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSPD. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.