Kinross Gold (K) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 12.7 %

K opened at C$5.23 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.51.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

