Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €13.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €13.00 ($13.00) target price on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Koenig & Bauer Stock Up 4.6 %

ETR:SKB opened at €13.30 ($13.30) on Thursday. Koenig & Bauer has a 1-year low of €10.70 ($10.70) and a 1-year high of €32.65 ($32.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $219.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

