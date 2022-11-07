KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KORE opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.02. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KORE. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KORE Group by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 307,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

