KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). KORE Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.66 million. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KORE Group Price Performance
NYSE KORE opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.02. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KORE Group by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 307,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KORE Group by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About KORE Group
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORE Group (KORE)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.