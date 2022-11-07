L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $229.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

