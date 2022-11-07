Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $293,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

