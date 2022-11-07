Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,607. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 417.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 449,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 362,844 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 657,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

