LHA Market State Tactical Q ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTQ) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LHA Market State Tactical Q ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTQ – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 17.93% of LHA Market State Tactical Q ETF worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

LHA Market State Tactical Q ETF Stock Performance

MSTQ opened at $19.88 on Monday. LHA Market State Tactical Q ETF has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

