Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.83.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -134.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 42,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.