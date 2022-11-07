Light & Wonder (LNW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Light & Wonder to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 156.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.72 million. On average, analysts expect Light & Wonder to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Light & Wonder news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $2,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,449,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,797,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

