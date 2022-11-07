LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
