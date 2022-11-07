Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

