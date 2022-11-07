Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at CIBC

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.44.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.82. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.51 and a twelve month high of C$92.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

