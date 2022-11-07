Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at ATB Capital

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$20.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$19.51 and a twelve month high of C$92.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.82. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.61.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

