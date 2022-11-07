Locafy (LCFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th.

Locafy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LCFY stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Locafy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

