Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $43,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $284,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $213.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $206.35 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

