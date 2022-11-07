Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,495 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $178.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $183.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.86.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

