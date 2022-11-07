MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $389,350.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $389,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $104,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $106,580.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

