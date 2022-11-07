Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) Financial Survey

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magna International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Quanergy Systems alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Quanergy Systems and Magna International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Magna International 2 3 8 0 2.46

Valuation and Earnings

Magna International has a consensus price target of $74.69, indicating a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Magna International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Magna International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A Magna International $36.24 billion 0.45 $1.51 billion $3.22 17.59

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81% Magna International 1.90% 9.94% 4.18%

Summary

Magna International beats Quanergy Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanergy Systems

(Get Rating)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body and chassis, exterior, and roof systems, as well as battery enclosures and engineering and testing services, including fascia and trims, front end modules, front integration panels, liftgate modules, active aerodynamics, engineered glass, running boards, truck bed access products, and side doors. The Power & Vision segment offers hybrid and electric drive systems, motors, inverters, onboard chargers, and e-clutch; dedicated hybrid, dual and hybrid dual, and manual transmissions; AWD/4WD products and rear drive modules; transmission, engine, driveline components, engine drive plates, and accessories; engineering services; advanced driver assistance systems and sensors, and electronic control units; interior and exterior mirrors, camera and driver monitoring systems and electronics, actuators, door handles, and overhead consoles; forward, rear, and auxiliary lighting products; latching, door modules, window, power closure, and hinges and wire forming systems; and modular and textile folding roofs, and hard and soft tops. The Seating Systems segment provides seat structures, mechanism and hardware solutions, and foam and trim products. The Complete Vehicles segment offers vehicle engineering and manufacturing services. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures tooling products. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Quanergy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanergy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.