Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.81 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The company had revenue of C$15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.73 billion.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$22.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.95. The stock has a market cap of C$42.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.81 and a 52-week high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Barclays decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.