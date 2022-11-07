Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust alerts:

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Down 55.3 %

Shares of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.