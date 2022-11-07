Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Marine Products has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Performance

Shares of MPX stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $369.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Marine Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 783,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 29.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.