Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.66 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 62,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.