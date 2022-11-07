Masimo (MASI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Performance

Masimo stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. Masimo has a one year low of $112.07 and a one year high of $305.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. Wolfe Research raised Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.