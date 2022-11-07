Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.13.

Shares of MTCH opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. Match Group has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $164.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after buying an additional 827,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

