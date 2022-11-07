Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.02 on Thursday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $164.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,346,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after acquiring an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

