MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) PT Lowered to C$0.50

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$0.52 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAV Beauty Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MAV opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. MAV Beauty Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$17.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 3.09.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$32.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

