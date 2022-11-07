MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $708.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 763,497 shares of company stock worth $4,715,557. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in MaxCyte by 583.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

