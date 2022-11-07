Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Mercury General Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently -14.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 44.7% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 797,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 246,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 52.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 219,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury General by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter valued at $6,248,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

