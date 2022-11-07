Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.6 %

APD stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

