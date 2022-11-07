Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 587,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

