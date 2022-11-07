Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,190 Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $561,000.

Get Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $48.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $66.43.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.