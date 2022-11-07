Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $204.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.