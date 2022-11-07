Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 102.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Up 1.8 %

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Shares of CLX opened at $140.69 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.