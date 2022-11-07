Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

