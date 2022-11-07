Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $39.87 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

