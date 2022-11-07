Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,577 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $31.00 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.