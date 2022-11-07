Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $352,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $142.23 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.