Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.33 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

