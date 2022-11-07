Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,407,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.80 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55.

