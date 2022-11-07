MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to $49.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGM. Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $33.84 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

