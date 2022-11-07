Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.70.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

