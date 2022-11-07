Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Critical Analysis

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -17.89% N/A -9.17% QHSLab -76.44% -0.71% -0.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and QHSLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 0.20 -$21.46 million N/A N/A QHSLab $1.41 million 0.82 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QHSLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

69.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and QHSLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 3 0 2.50 QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,064.56%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than QHSLab.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats QHSLab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About QHSLab

(Get Rating)

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

